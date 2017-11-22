Jeff: Expect quiet weather during the holiday weekend

A cold front that arrived on Tuesday will clear skies out leading up to Thanksgiving.

Unusually quiet weather is expected across the ArkLaTex through the long holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving looks mostly sunny and dry. After a chilly start in the low to mid-30s, temperatures will bounce back into the low 60s by afternoon.

The rest of the holiday weekend will feature sunshine and dry weather.

High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

