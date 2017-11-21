SPD asks for help finding runaway teen

Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding a girl who they say has been missing for four days.

Police say 17-year-old Kiera Cornelius was last seen on Saturday in the 6800 block of Pines Road.

She is described as being 5'5" tall, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie with a red Raising Cane's shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information about Cornelius' whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

