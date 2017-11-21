Bus resumes dropping passengers off in front of VA hospital

The Shreveport city bus is now bringing passengers up the hill to the front of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center once again. (Source: Overton Brooks VA Medical Center via Twitter)

The Shreveport city bus is now bringing passengers up the hill to the front of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center once again.

Recently the city changed the bus routes and moved the bus stop across the street to Stoner Avenue at Easy Street.

Veterans like Calvin Carter were upset about the change.

Carter said it was a major inconvenience to veterans to have to cross the street and go up the hill.

Tuesday the VA posted via Twitter that passengers would be brought up the hill once again.

The @Shreveport city bus is now bringing passengers up the hill to the front of OBVAMC. Thanks #Sportran for taking care of #Veterans and #VA employees. pic.twitter.com/H9VZNlS1PJ — Shreveport VA (@VAShreveport) November 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.