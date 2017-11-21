Arrest made in Shreveport homicide

A Shreveport man is behind bars facing murder charges after police say he injured another man who later died.

Police say 54-year-old Marvin Davis got into a fight with 56-year-old Guy Bernard on June 9 in the 4100 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Bernard was struck in the head with a blunt object but refused to be taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Bernard was eventually taken to the hospital by family members hours after his condition worsened. He stayed in the hospital until he later died from those injuries on September 15.

On Tuesday, police interviewed Davis about his alleged involvement in the incident involving Bernard. After the interviews, he was arrested and charged him with second-degree murder.

