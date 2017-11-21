8 construction workers escape after smoke fills Shreveport high rise

Eight construction workers managed to escape heavy smoke coming from inside a high rise building in downtown Shreveport Tuesday night.

A call was put out just after 7 p.m. to the United Mercantile Bank Building in the 500 block of Market Street, which is currently under construction.

Crews were on the scene in less than five minutes later, according to a news release from Shreveport Fire Department's Chief Clarence Reese.

Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders says the 8 workers were on the 10th-floor in the elevator shaft using a cutting torch.

That's when the cutting torch began to burn the wood causing it to smolder leading to heavy smoke.

Sanders says there was no actual fire but there is evidence of charring wood.

Firefighters were sent to different areas of the building to located the source of the smoke. Crews learned that construction workers were using blow torches when the smoke appeared.

None of the construction crew was injured, according to the news release.

In total, it took 26 fire trucks and approximately 70 firefighters just over an hour to bring the situation of under control.

None of the fire crews were injured.

The building received minor smoke damage. Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

