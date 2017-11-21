Holiday Mail for Heroes sends letters across the world

Handmade cards will be sent to troops through Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign. (Source: KSLA News 12)

With thousands of troops will be away from their families this holiday season, the American Red Cross is on a mission to spread a little cheer to make sure no one is left out.

"For long stretches of time they're alone and they're in a place that's unfamiliar and it isn't home," said Executive Director of the American Red Cross North Louisiana Chapter, Michelle Davison.

That's where the Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign comes in. With your help, the Red Cross is sending holiday greetings to active duty military members and veterans around the world.

"That gives them the recognition that somebody out there still cares, somebody is paying attention, knows that they are there and that they've touched the heart of those of us out here, who are lucky enough to benefit from what the servicemen and women and these veterans have done over the years to make sure we have the freedom we have today," Davison said.

If you wish to donate cards, you can drop them off at the North Louisiana American Red Cross location at 805 Brook Hollow Drive in Shreveport. The deadline for cards to be sent overseas is Dec. 1 and cards that will remain stateside is Dec.15th

"We ask that you leave them unsealed because we have to check them to make sure they're not going to violate any of the rules that the military has to be able to distribute," Davison said. "We do ask that you do not put things like glitter, no money, no pictures, don't put your address on there, we can't give out that type of identifying information."

From simple thank yous, to elaborate creations, each card is special.

"It came from the heart and let them know how much we appreciate them this time of year, and all year long," said Davison.

The North Louisiana Chapter is also asking for stamps and blank cards for vets staying at the Veterans Administration hospital and the War Veterans Home.

"(This will) let them write letters to people that they love and miss and give them a chance to express their holiday wishes for people that are important to them," Davison said.

