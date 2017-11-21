Love Your Heart: Procedure makes valve replacement easier for elderly patients

For five years, Willis-Knighton has been offering a less invasive alternative to valve replacement for the elderly.

Normally, a patient would have to undergo open-heart surgery to fix their aortic valve.

Now, they can be out of the hospital and into recovery in 4 days.

A year ago, 80-year-old Robert Bryan wouldn't be able to exercise like he does now.

It all started a year and a half ago, he noticed he would run out of breath, especially when he would mow his lawn.

"I got winded quick and I run out of breath, and the chest hurt and I'd have to sit down and rest," said Bryan.

He went to his doctor, who noticed something was irregular with his heart. In January of this year, he started getting tests done. It was finally determined he had a problem with his aortic valve.

Because of his age, and risk for open heart surgery. Willis-Knighton doctors decided Bryan would be an ideal patient for transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR.

"It's way less invasive. Traditionally the aortic valve replacement required open heart surgery," said Dr. Wenwu Zhang, an interventional cardiologist at Willis-Knighton.

The surgical procedure repairs the aortic valve without removing the old, damaged valve. The valve is mounted to a stent and is delivered to the heart through an artery in the groin.

"Once you get to the heart location, you pop the balloon open, the balloon will open the stent valve," said Dr. Zhang.

Doctors have 3 seconds to put the valve in place. Once it is in place, it takes over the job of regulating blood flow to the heart. A less invasive procedure, with a very short recovery time. Bryan was out of the hospital in just 4 days.

"He did the entire operation in 43 minutes," said Bryan.

Dr. Wenwu Zhang has been performing these surgeries for 5 years now at Willis-Knighton.

They started out performing 20-30 a year. This year alone, they've done more than 100 TAVR procedures.

"The TAVR has really, really improved the quality of life. We have seen so many patients who can literally do nothing, they think they're just getting old. But as a matter of fact, because this medical condition is a mechanical obstruction to the flow, the heart is basically on break. So now once we fix the valve they realize, I can do things," said Dr. Zhang.

Bryan had his surgery done at the end of August this year.

He says he's felt better since the procedure.

"I very seldom get fatigued anymore. The breathing, the huffing, and puffing that was done a year and a half ago is gone," said Bryan.

The TAVR procedure is reserved for people older than 70 who are at risk for open heart surgery.

