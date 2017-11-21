LSUS meets #1 Texas Wesleyan

November 21st the Dock is going to be packed out like the good old days.



The undefeated LSUS pilots will take on the defending champs #1 Texas Wesleyan Rams.



The Rams ranked #1 but Pilots gave them the blues early in the season.



LSUS has a roster deeper than Pacific ocean. Transfers from UConn Illinois St.



Their leading scorer Stevie Clark put up 65 points in the bossier invitational some years back.



Also the Pilots have that local flavor this region loves to support.



D'Angelo Mclinton, Josh "Frogg" Robinson Antwine Baker and Jamal Ray. It should be a classic.

