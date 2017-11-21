Bayou Classic Week Southern vs Grambling

Information provided by the Grambling Media Department

Grambling State University senior quarterback Devante Kincade and junior linebacker De'Arius Christmas are among the 2017 STATS FCS Award Finalists, the national panel announced on Monday.



Kincade, who is was the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, was selected a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He ranks in the Top 40 nationally in 10 different stat categories, including 21st in passing efficiency (194.4), 24th in passing yards/completion (13.45) and yards/pass attempt (8.22), 26th in passing yards (2,286), 27th in passing touchdowns (18) and 29th in passing yards/game (228.6). The Dallas, Texas native ranks second on the team with 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown three touchdowns in a game four different times this season.



Christmas, who was named a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist leads the team with 71 tackles, including 37 solo stops. He has 14.5 tackles for a loss of 57 yards and 3.5 sacks for a loss of 25 yards. Also, he has added five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. The Vicksburg, Miss. native registered a career-high 14 tackles twice this season (Clark Atlanta and Alcorn State) and ranks 16th nationally and third in the SWAC in tackles for loss.



The lists of nominees were pared to finalists for the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year).



All four awards and the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be celebrated at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation, scheduled for Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, on the eve of the national championship game.



The voting panel consists of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries. Voting is based on the regular season.