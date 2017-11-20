Homeless woman goes missing; police ask for help finding her

MISSING: Latasha Specks, 37, stands 5'4" tall, weighs 180 pounds and last was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants and carrying a pink bag. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A 37-year-old homeless woman who frequents downtown Shreveport is missing.

Now police are asking for the public's help locating her.

Latasha Specks, who has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, previously has been seen sleeping on benches near 525 Milam St., authorities say.

Her mother, Clara Jones, reported her as missing Oct. 7, saying she last was seen Sept. 22.

Specks was wearing a pink shirt and black pants and was carrying a pink bag at the time.

She stands 5'4" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Specks to call police Detective J. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.

