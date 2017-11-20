Bossier City to consider ride-sharing regulations

Bossier City Council members will consider an ordinance this week regulating ride-sharing.

Shreveport recently passed regulations governing transportation network companies. Lyft started operations in that city shortly afterward.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury also has regulations in place.

The proposals now in front of the Bossier City Council mirror what the parish has.

Ride-sharing in Bossier City is actually already covered under those parish regulations.

District 4 Councilman Jeff Free says he has worked with the city's attorney to put together an ordinance.

The goal, he said, is to eliminate confusion.

"With Shreveport adding it into city realms, I just wanted to make sure there was an even flow from Shreveport to Bossier, no confusion."

Under the proposal, drivers would need a permit from the Bossier City Police Department and would pay required fees.

The company also must do a background check on its drivers.

"I just think it's that time in our age where we need to be more like those growing cities," Free said. "I wanted to give the citizens that opportunity.

"I think it's a great fit for the East Bank Development that's coming right now."

The ordinance is up for introduction when the City Council meets Tuesday. A final vote would come when council members meet Dec. 5.

Also up for a reading Tuesday is an ordinance that would allow drinking in public in a specific part of town.

And the Bossier City Council will vote on whether to let SporTran build a bus transfer shelter in the city's East McCormick subdivision.

