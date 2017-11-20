Magnolia businessman missing for more than a week

A Columbia County businessman has been missing for more than a week and now after an extensive search, law enforcement is asking for help.

Posters are being put up across Southwest Arkansas in hopes to find Rodney Cherry.

“That about reaching out to the media someone out there has seen him and bring some answers to some of this for us,” said Demetris Cherry, Rodney’s wife.

Demetris said her 51-year-old husband walked away from their Magnolia home around 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a gray shirt and an orange vest over a backpack.

“We don’t have a clue. There was no known for him to leave,” said Demetris Cherry.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s department has been searching a large wooded area along county road 47.

“No, we have not detected any signs of foul play what so ever,” said Mike Loe, Columbia County Sheriff.

Sheriff Loe said dogs tracked the missing man to the intersection of county roads 47 and 68, but they did not find Cherry.

“Ground searches have been terminated. We feel like we have done all we can do to locate Mr. Cherry,” said Sheriff Loe.

Demetris told KSLA News 12 her husband had no known medical issues, and they will continue their search to bring him home.

“We just love him, miss him and we want answers. We are hoping that any little lead can bring him home,” said Demetris Cherry.

Rodney Cherry is the owner of ArkLaTex home inspection in Magnolia, AR.

Anyone with information on Cherry’s whereabouts is asked to call local police.

