Coach arrested over alleged sex crimes involving a minor

The U.S. Marshals Service in New Orleans says 55-year-old rugby coach Samuel Brock has been taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Jefferson Parish. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport area youth athletics coach is under arrest for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

Shreveport police tell KSLA News 12 that Samuel Brock faces two counts of child molestation and 3 counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

The U.S. Marshals Service in New Orleans says the 55-year-old was taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Jefferson Parish.

There's no word as yet on when Brock would be returned to Shreveport to faces charges.

But KSLA News 12 has learned that his bonds already total more than $1 million.

Brock directed Shreveport Area Rugby Club, coaching the sport to high school boys and girls in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Well-known in Shreveport-Bossier City rugby circles, Brock also spent time coaching rugby at Loyola University in New Orleans and East Texas Baptist University.

