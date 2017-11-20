Shreveport man sentenced to life in prison after shooting driver in the head

The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >>
IKEA reannounces recall of MALM and other models of chests and dressers due to serious tip-over hazard after 8th child fatality reported.More >>
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirms Coosa County escapee, Shane Vernon, kidnapped a man at his home Monday night and drove to Georgia.More >>
The father is charged with murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a police officer.More >>
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
