Shreveport man sentenced to life in prison after shooting driver in the head

A Shreveport man who shot the driver of a car in which he was a passenger was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Dylan James Magluilo to the mandatory sentence for second-degree murder, life in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Magluilo was found guilty on Nov. 10 of the Sept. 9, 2015, slaying of Mark Anthony Cornett.

Cornett was shot in the back of the head with a 9-mm handgun when Cornett stopped their car on Interstate 20 westbound exit off-ramp at Monkhouse Drive.

The trial jury determined Magluilo and three other people, including the victim, left the Hilton Convention Center parking garage seeking to buy illegal methamphetamines.

When Magluilo shot the driver, the other two passengers left and reported the shooting to Shreveport police.

Officers found the gun and a gym bag covered in Cornett’s blood in a construction site adjacent to Monkhouse Drive.

Although Magluilo denied killing Cornett, he confessed the killing of two female companions who testified at the trial.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.