Sexual assault reporting on the rise among military members, BAFB on the rise

The number of sexual assaults reported at U.S. military installations worldwide has increased from 2013 to 2016, according to a new Department of Defense (DOD) report released Friday.

In northwest Louisiana, Barksdale Air Force Base is among the increasing trend.

However, military officials say an increase in reports doesn't make the bases any less safe.

In fact, military officials say it shows military members are more confident and comfortable actually reporting the sexual assaults, which means they're able to get the care they need.

"The sexual assault report numbers always give a good indication of basically the overall climate, and also how comfortable victims feel in coming forward and reporting sexual assaults on base," explained 2BW Chief of Public Affairs, Capt. Andrew Caulk.

The latest DOD report shows sexual assault reports to be on the rise at Barksdale Air Force Base. A total of 68 reports have been made over the last three years.

"I think the slight increase in numbers does not indicate any less safety on base than any other period in history," Caulk continued, "One of the things that we actually look to see, is gradual increases indicate an increase in confidence in victims to come forward."

The report is broken down into restricted and unrestricted categories which cater to the victim and their comfort level.

"When they report restricted, they're able to get medical care, they're able to get mental health counseling, they're able to get a victim advocate and also assigned a special victim council if they requested so they know what all their rights are and how the process would go if they were to switch to unrestricted at a later time."

Restricted reporting means the case stays confidential and the parties anonymous to the command.

An unrestricted report of a sexual assault consists of an independent investigation, separate from the command, and could get recommended for trial or charges.

So where do airmen report sexual assault? Installations are equipped with Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARC).

"(A SARC)Somebody who is experienced in this. They worked with victims over the years and so they understand where to go, but people can also report to their command, they can report to security forces. and they can report directly to the office of special investigation as well, so there are a lot of different ways," said Caulk, "The SARC is the best way because it preserves the victim's right to either report restricted or unrestricted."

He continued, "Sexual assault has no place in the military and we take it incredibly seriously, any allegation we receive. So it's important to us that our victims are comfortable coming forward because only with their help, can we make sure they get the help they need and also we get offenders out of the military because they have no place here."

According to the report, prior to 2014 only 15 percent or fewer military victims reported sexual assault across all branches. In 2015, that number increased to 25 percent. In 2016, an estimated 32 percent of victims reported sexual assault either through military programs or law enforcement.

The report, which broke down sexual assault reports by service and installations from 2013 to 2016, found the Army, the largest of the U.S. military services, had the most sexual assault reports.

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., had the most reports of the Air Force, with 168.

