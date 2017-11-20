Car crashes into Caddo school

Shreveport police are investigating a wreck in which a car ran into a school.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday.

It happened on Corbitt Street between Hearne and Velva avenues.

That's at Werner Park Elementary.

Students there and at other Caddo public schools are on break this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There's no immediate word on whether anyone has been hurt nor on what caused the wreck.

Police have nine units working a minor hit-and-run accident at that location. That's down from a dozen earlier.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

