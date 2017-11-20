2-vehicle wreck involving SPD unit sends 2 people to hospital

Travel on southbound Youree Drive is down to one lane in the wake of a two-vehicle wreck that sent two people, including a police officer, to the hospital.

Authorities say the officer, a Shreveport police lieutenant, has been taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the wreck happened at 3:14 p.m. Monday.

The lieutenant was responding to a call and driving south on Youree Drive with the lights and sirens on his marked cruiser activated when the wreck happened in the 8900 block of Youree Drive, police say.

The cruiser collided with a northbound sedan as that car was attempting a left-hand turn onto Stratmore Drive, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Injuries to the officer and the sedan's driver did not appear to be life-threatening, Hines added.

Police now have 16 units on Youree Drive between Stratmore Drive and Winthrop Street.

That's in the vicinity of University Elementary School and Gateway Church.

Students at University Elementary and at other Caddo public schools are on break this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.