Texarkana, TX, police have warning for anyone threatening to harm dog abuse suspect

These screen grabs are from Facebook video of alleged animal abuse in Texarkana, Texas, that several viewers shared with KSLA News 12. The one-minute video comes with the warning: "This video may show graphic violence or gore." (Source: Facebook)

WANTED: LeGus Holloway, 79, of Texarkana, Texas, one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Authorities have a warning for those who are threatening a Texarkana, Texas, man suspected of abusing a dog, breaking at least one of its legs.

Texarkana, Texas, police say threats have been posted to the department's Facebook page in response to news that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 79-year-old LeGus Holloway.

The nature of those threats prompted the Police Department to attempt to temporarily block anyone from commenting on or posting to its Facebook page.

And that action came with the following assurance:

"Holloway will be held accountable for his actions by a court. But threatening him is also illegal and can not be condoned on our page."

And later, police posted: "We will arrest Holloway, and he will be held accountable for his actions by a court - not on our Facebook page."

A warrant for Holloway's arrest was issued about 10 a.m. Monday.

Texarkana, Texas, police now report having been inundated by calls from people in 38 states.

Holloway is wanted on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

"This is as a result of a video that surfaced over the weekend on social media that shows Holloway viciously abusing a dog," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page that has drawn more than 500 comments and has been shared more than 1,000 times.

"At this point, there are concerns for Holloway's safety as a result of threatening comments that some people have made on social media," the post says.

"If you know where Holloway is, please call the Police Department and let us know."

The Police Department's telephone number is (903) 798-3116.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dog at the center of the animal cruelty investigation has taken the canine to a veterinary clinic, authorities say.

Animal control officers still were scheduled to check on the dog there Monday morning, according to a post late Sunday night to the Police Department's Facebook page.

And now an online petition started by a Jane Johansen is demanding justice for Lady. It has drawn more than 500 signatures.

The animal cruelty investigation was spurred by video posted on social media and shared with KSLA News 12 that shows a dog being beaten and strangled.

The one-minute video that Clementine McKinley shared on Facebook warns viewers: "This video may show graphic violence or gore."

It shows a man strike a dog three times with what appears to be leash as he grabs the animal's collar and drags it out of a car.

Someone off camera laughs as it happens.

The man then attaches the leash to the dog's collar, uses it to hoist the animal over his shoulder and walks away.

Indications are that the video was recorded in the 1700 block of South Kenwood Road.

The video has been shared almost 3,000 times.

There's no immediate word on whether an arrest has been made.

Nor is there any word about the dog's health.

"We have identified the man in the video and expect an arrest warrant to be issued very soon," police said in a Facebook post about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to locate the dog. But Animal Control officers are going to go back out in the morning to see if they can find it."

It now appears that the dog is back with its owner.

A Facebook Live posted to the account of a Karen Denton late the night of Nov. 19 appears to show Lady back home with its owner but apparently in need of a veterinarian.

That was followed by this plea for a veterinarian:

The following was posted Nov. 17 to the same account:

Those posts have since been made private or taken off Facebook.

