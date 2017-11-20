Shreveport native among three killed in helicopter crash

A Shreveport man was among three people killed when an air ambulance went down in eastern Arkansas, according to his family.

John Auld III, who also goes by Trey, died on board the helicopter.

According to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the Pafford Air One helicopter crashed in DeWitt located in Arkansas County. All three aboard the medical helicopter died.

The Associated Press reports that Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck. Lunsford says no patients were on board.

FAA investigators are heading to the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Pafford Air One is based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and is the sister company to Pafford Medical Services.

In a statement, Pafford EMS confirmed to KSLA that Auld was their flight paramedic on board the helicopter and was killed along with 46-year-old Air Methods Pilot Michael Bollen of Hot Springs, Arkasas and 61-year-old Pafford Flight Nurse James Spruiell of Sulligent Alabama.

Pafford EMS' statement went on to read:

"The crash occurred during a response from the helicopter’s station in Pine Bluff, AR to Helena Regional Medical Center in Helena, AR. The Bell 407 GXP medical helicopter is owned, operated and maintained for Pafford Air One by Air Methods Corporation. The cause of the crash is not known. However, the investigation is in its early stages."

Pafford EMS Louisiana posted on their Facebook page today:

"Pafford is devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members.

At this time we have no words, only prayers for the families and loved ones involved."

Auld was also former rural volunteer firefighter in Caddo Parish and he was also a Duke of Fun with the Krewe of Centaur.

"I don't believe that he misses us," Auld's mother, Kim Auld, told KSLA. "I think it's too euphoric and I think it's the biggest party he's ever been to and I think that it's our loss but it's definitely his gain. I'm not sure the Good Lord knows what he got himself into but I'm sure they'll work it out."

She told KSLA their family plans on setting up a foundation in his name and she asks the community to honor his memory by giving back to others just as much as he did.

Additional details about what caused the crash are not yet known.

