Reggie Burns: Football For a Cause

In our KSLA news 12 spotlight segment we shine light on a young man named Reggie Burns from Bossier High School.



He put on a 7 on 7 football tournament for his senior project on November 18th to raise money for the L.L. Brandon transitional boys home.



He hopes to shine light on issue that many young men and women face daily.

"Football changed me a lot because without football I would probably be dead right now. I used to have a lot of suicidal thoughts but football kept me up and that's why I have so much love for the game," said Reggie.

Reggie want's other young people to know that they are not alone and their lives are valuable.

"Life is hard and it's going to hit you with some hard things just keep your head up and keep God first because without God nobody would be here, just know that he is always in your corner and always there for you," said Reggie Burns.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.