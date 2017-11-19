Shreveport Circle K robbed

Police say this Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway was robbed early the morning of Nov. 19. (Source: Google Maps)

Someone robbed a Shreveport convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened about 2:48 a.m. at Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Employees there told police that the gunman forced them to hand over money then ran away.

No injuries were reported.

