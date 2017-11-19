Shreveport Circle K robbed - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport Circle K robbed

Police say this Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway was robbed early the morning of Nov. 19. (Source: Google Maps) Police say this Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway was robbed early the morning of Nov. 19. (Source: Google Maps)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Someone robbed a Shreveport convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened about 2:48 a.m. at Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Employees there told police that the gunman forced them to hand over money then ran away.

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly