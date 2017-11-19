Police ID man in video of suspected animal cruelty in Texarkana, TX

These screen grabs are from Facebook video of alleged animal abuse in Texarkana, Texas, that several viewers shared with KSLA News 12. The one-minute video comes with the warning: "This video may show graphic violence or gore." (Source: Facebook)

Texarkana, Texas, police confirm they are investigating a report of animal cruelty.

The inquiry was spurred by video posted on social media and shared with KSLA News 12 that shows a dog being beaten and strangled.

The one-minute video that Clementine McKinley shared on Facebook warns viewers: "This video may show graphic violence or gore."

It shows a man strike a dog three times with what appears to be leash as he grabs the animal's collar and drags it out of a car.

Someone off camera laughs as it happens.

The man then attaches the leash to the dog's collar, uses it to hoist the animal over his shoulder and walks away.

Indications are that the video was recorded in the 1700 block of South Kenwood Road.

The video has been shared almost 3,000 times.

There's no immediate word on whether an arrest has been made.

Nor is there any word about the dog's health.

"We have identified the man in the video and expect an arrest warrant to be issued very soon," police said in a Facebook post about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to locate the dog. But Animal Control officers are going to go back out in the morning to see if they can find it."

It now appears that the dog is back with its owner.

