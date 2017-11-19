Blaze razes Shreveport house

Fire destroyed a residence in a gated community in the 1600 block of South Reunion Drive in Shreveport the afternoon of Nov. 19. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Fire destroyed a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 4:31 p.m. in a gated community in the 1600 block of South Reunion Drive.

That's off Mount Zion Road just east of Kingston Road.

Flames were coming out all sides of the single-story house when the first fire crew arrived at 4:37 p.m., said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety.

Two dozen firefighters had the blaze under control as of 4:48 p.m., he added.

No one was injured.

Investigators have been summoned but are not yet on the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.