Man wounded in 3rd shooting in 20 hours shows up at hospital

A man with a gunshot wound showed up at University Health in Shreveport on Sunday evening.

He was shot about 7:49 p.m. on Midway Avenue between Rightway and Orla avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The extent of his wound was not immediately known, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

That brings to at least three the number shootings reported within about 20 hours.

Police still are searching for the gunmen in two other shootings that authorities think are related to each other.

A man was shot in both of his legs just before midnight Saturday in the 6400 block of West Canal Street.

That man told authorities he heard gunshots as he was walking then realized he had been shot.

Then about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, someone used a rifle and a handgun to shoot a house in the 5900 block of Burke Circle, authorities said.

Among those in the residence at the time was a male who was shot once behind his left ear.

He and the man wounded in the West Canal Street shooting were taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about any of the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

