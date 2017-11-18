Festival of Lights underway in Natchitoches

It’s a big weekend for the city of Natchitoches as one of the biggest festivals in Northwest Louisiana kicks off Saturday night.

The Festival of Lights is even more exciting as they unveiled renovations to the Riverfront including a new stage.

The big firework show began at 7 p.m.

Live entertainment is scheduled until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The $4 million Riverfront renovations include a brand-new amphitheater, Santa house, restrooms, staircases and a brick walkway to take people along the river.

Construction of the rue Beauport Riverfront project began in January. The ribbon cutting was held last Thursday.

The festival has been an annual event since 1927.

