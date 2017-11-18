Louisiana election result on Nov. 18

The results are coming in from Saturday's Louisiana Election Day.

The polls are now closed.

Republican John Schroder will become the next Louisiana State Treasurer.

With all the precincts in, Schroder beats Democratic Derrick Edwards with a vote of 56 to 44 percent.

Interim commissioner Louis Johnson won the Caddo District 12 Commissioner seat.

He beat out John Cunningham with a vote of 67 to 33 percent.

