Suspect ID after officer-involved shooting in West Monroe

Authorities have identified the man killed by police in Friday night’s officer-involved shooting in Ouachita Parish.

According to CBS affiliate, KNOE, West Monroe police responded to a report of a disturbance before 7 p.m.

Authorities say 46-year-old Shady Bell, Jr. was armed with a gun when officers arrived. That’s when he reportedly starting shooting at them.

The officers returned fire and killed Bell at the scene.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

The names of the officers have not been released at this time.

KNOE reports autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.