Firefighters battle large grass fire near CenturyLink Center

Bossier City firefighters battled a large grass fire Saturday afternoon that burned about two to three acres of a field near the CenturyLink Center.

Firefighters were called around 2:20 p.m. to a field that had caught fire just northwest of the intersection CenturyLink Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

There was no damage to any nearby structures including nursing facilities.

No injuries or road closures were reported.

Investigators with the Bossier City Fire Department are trying to piece together what caused the fire.

