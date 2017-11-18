Shreveport Spirit of the Season kicks off Tuesday

The second annual Shreveport Spirit of the Season will be held Tuesday with the lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at Riverview Park located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway.

Mayor Ollie Tyler and Miss Louisiana USA 2018, Lauren Vizza, will flip the switch on the tree at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music from local artists, schools and church choirs.

There will be holiday events every weekend leading up to Christmas on the Riverfront and in the Red River District with holiday movies and family activities.

“I’m excited we can come together as one community to kick off the holiday season, with the lighting of our Christmas tree in Riverview Park,” said Mayor Tyler. “This is a grand way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year when the community and families come together to unite in appreciation of one another.”

Admission is free. For complete event details, visit mySPAR.org.

