BCPD to enforce seatbelt laws during Thanksgiving week

The Bossier City Police Department and many other agencies across Louisiana will be taking part of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign during Thanksgiving week.

Police will be closely monitoring drivers' seatbelt usage from Sunday, Nov. 19 to Sun. Nov. 26.

Seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 13,941 lives in 2015, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While not all crashes are survivable, seatbelts can decrease an occupant’s chance of death and reduce the severity of the injury.

BCPD's participation in the event is funded with federal grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

"Click It or Ticket" is sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

