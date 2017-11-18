Haynesville church shot at multiple times

The Sheriff of Claiborne Parish has asked for the public's help in finding the person or persons responsible for shooting at a place of worship.

According to a Facebook post, Claiborne Parish sheriff's deputies were sent to the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church located at 11585 Highway 79 in Haynesville on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Deputies were told that the building had been damaged by gunfire.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 927-2011 or (318) 927-9800.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.