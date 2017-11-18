Bicyclist hit by pickup truck on Benton Road on Friday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bicyclist hit by pickup truck on Benton Road on Friday

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A man is recovering after he and his bike were struck by a pickup truck late Friday night in north Bossier City.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Benton Road at Melrose Avenue, according to Bossier City police Spokesman Mark Natale. That's near the Old Greenacres Place subdivision.

Both the bicyclist and the driver of the pickup truck involved were traveling southbound. At some point, the bicyclist rode in front of the vehicle and was hit, according to Natale.

The bicyclist received non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to University Health in Shreveport by Bossier City Fire Department.

