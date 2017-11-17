CPSO identifies escaped inmate, another in custody

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has released the name and photo of an inmate who they say walked away from a work-release job Friday night.

Tedrick Jermaine Riley is still at large on Saturday morning according to CPSO spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick.

The call for the missing inmate went out around 7:30 near Paxton Road. Riley along with Antonio Jamal White were working with First Choice Lawn Care as a part of the transitional work program.

Chadwick said that both men got into separate vehicles that showed up at the business and left the property.

White turned himself in around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Riley's home address is listed as being in the 5800 block of West Canal Street in Shreveport.

The inmate's name was not immediately released. Deputies searched for the inmate at locations he was known to frequent.

Anyone with information on his location should contact CPSO at (318) 675-2170.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.