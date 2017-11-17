Texarkana man sentenced for drug trafficking

A Texarkana, TX man was sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for drug trafficking Friday.

Brian Tremayne Porter, 29, was sentenced to 100 months followed by three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force learned that meth was being distributed in Southwest Arkansas by Porter.

In early 2017 Porter was convicted of conspiring with another to distribute two ounces of meth to a confidential source in exchange for $1,400 in Miller County, AR.

The 53.4 grams was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for testing and found to contain meth.

Porter was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty to the charge in June.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the United States.

