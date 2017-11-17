NSU will not retain head football coach after 5 seasons

Northwestern State University is letting go of its head football coach at the end of the season.

After five seasons, Jay Thomas will coach the Demons one last time Saturday afternoon.

Thomas told his players Friday night that the Stephen F. Austin game will be his final one as their coach.

“Coaching transition is never easy and that is especially the case when it involves a first-class person like Jay Thomas,” said NSU athletics director Greg Burke. “I am certain that many others share my appreciation for how well Jay has represented Demon football. I wish him and his family all the best going forward.”

Thomas has a 20-36 record with the Demons, 14-27 in Southland Conference play.

Burke said Saturday's NSU-SFA contest is the sole focus for Thomas right now, but consideration of options for choosing a new head coach is underway and will intensify Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.