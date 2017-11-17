Man shot while walking in Highland neighborhood

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot near the intersection of East Dalzell and Holly streets Friday night. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot while walking in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood Friday night.

The man was walking around 7:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East Dalzell Street near the intersection of Holly Street when the shooting happened.

Police say the man was walking when a car pulled up and 4-5 shots were fired.

The man was shot in the torso area and taken to University Health hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

