Shreveport man honored for service in Korean War

After more than 50 years, a Shreveport man was honored for his service in the Korean War.

In a small ceremony in front of family and friends, members of the 307th Bomb Wing presented Oral Link with the Korean Defense Service Medal.

A medal Link said he never knew about until his doctor brought it up.

"I didn't know that I was eligible for it until Dr. Jones had told me that I was eligible for that particular award, a Korean service award of some type, it's for veterans that were in during the Korean War and in the 50s and 60s after the Korean War during the cleanup and everything," said Link, "and that's where I was."

The Department of Defense approved the Korean Defense Service Medal in February 2004 to be given as recognition for military service in the Republic of Korea and the surrounding waters.

