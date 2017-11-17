SFD battling Sunset Acres house fire

Shreveport firefighters are battling a house fire in the 5900 block of Canal Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in Sunset Acres Friday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Skip Pinkston.

The call for the fire in the 5900 block of West Canal Street went out just before 4:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

Pinkston says crews went into through the back of the house and found heavy flames in the kitchen area.

It took 8 units and 20 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Chief Pinkston.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Firefighters say the two people who lived there were already outside when crews arrived.

The entire home had heavy smoke and heat damage, and the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

