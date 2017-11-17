BPSO: Bossier High student stabbed during dispute over girl

Bossier Parish deputies are investigating after a student was stabbed during a dispute over a girl. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

A Bossier High School student was stabbed and another was taken into custody Friday afternoon over a dispute about a girl, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the school in the 700 Bearkat Drive around 2:30 when the students were getting out.

Sheriff's deputies say a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were involved in a dispute over a girl when the 17-year-old allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old year with an ink pen.

The 18-year-old student was taken to University Health hospital with what were described as minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old student was taken into custody and questioned at Ware Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.