AFGC celebrate winners of the sixth Global Strike Challenge

Winner of the Barksdale Trophy was the City of Abilene, Texas, which surrounds Dyess AFB./Source: Pat Viser

The Air Force Global Strike Command announced the winners of the sixth Global Strike Challenge during a score posting event on Barksdale AFB on Wednesday, November 15.

The score posting event celebrates the command's heritage and mission, while at the same time recognizing and celebrating the "best of the best" in technical and weapons system expertise in the bomber, missile, helicopter and security forces areas.

For the first time this year, the Barksdale Trophy was given by the Shreveport-Bossier City-Barksdale community to the community with the best support to an Air Force Global Strike Command Wing.

The winner of the Barksdale Trophy was the City of Abilene, Texas, which surrounds Dyess AFB.

The 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, won the Fairchild Trophy for the Best Bomb Wing.

Other top honors included the Bourland Trophy for the Best Helicopter Squadron, awarded to the 40th Helicopter Squadron, Malmstrom AFB, the Charlie Fire Team trophy for Best Security Forces, 341st Security Forces Group, Malmstrom AFB, and the Ellis Giant Sword trophy for the Best Bomber Maintenance, 509th and 131st Bomb Wings, Whiteman AFB, Missouri. Malmstrom AFB won the Spirit Bell Trophy for the best team spirit.

The 2017 Global Strike Challenge included Air Force Global Strike Command's nine wings plus units from Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.

To see a complete score posting click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.