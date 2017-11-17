Longtime ETX councilwoman to retire after 20 years of service

The longest serving member of the Texarkana, TX city council is retiring after more than two decades. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A new chapter in Texarkana, Texas city government will begin at the end of this month when the longest-serving member of the city council retires after more than two decades.

Those who have worked with Willie Ray says she will be hard to replace.

"When you get my age it is time to go and do something else," said Willie Ray, Texarkana City Councilwoman.

After 20 years Ray says enough is enough.

The 80-year-old has received numerous awards for her service throughout the years.

In fact, it was Ray who took the lead in getting a bridge constructed on South Lake Drive connecting the Southern and Northern parts of Texarkana, Texas. The bridge now carries her name.

Ray and others also fought the federal government to buy the homes of residents in a predominantly African American neighborhood built on a Superfund site.

"I felt like there should be change for us, some representative for us, you know we the people and we are all the people," said Ray. "You know we were left out and I wanted to see change."

"She loves to take care of people, she loves to help people," said her daughter, Debra Rhoades.

Councilwoman Ray said she would like to see more young people get involved in city government and she hopes to see the city continue to grow.

"I would like to see it grow with more important jobs for our workers and fair wages for our workers, and just be honest and open with all people and give us all an opportunity," said Ray.

When asked what she would like to tell her constituents, Ray said, "That I love them and I appreciate their support."

Ray's last official meeting is scheduled for November 27. She will be replaced by newly elected Ward 2 representative Mary Harp.

