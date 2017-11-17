TX Troopers investigating fatal hit & run in Panola County

Texas State Troopers are working a fatal hit and run in Panola County.

Authorities were alerted to a body alongside U.S. Hwy 79 near private road 7287 around 8:25 a.m. on Friday, near the Bethany community.

They confirm they recovered the body of a female, believed to be in her early 20's. Her identity has not been released.

Based on evidence found at the scene, Troopers are looking for a Nissan, silver in color with front right end damage.

They believe the vehicle was traveling from Louisiana at the time of the crash.

