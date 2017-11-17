Woman slams vehicle into ETX hair salon - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Woman slams vehicle into ETX hair salon

KSLA Staff
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

One woman is recovering after crashing a vehicle into a shopping center on Friday morning

It happened after 9 a.m. at the Elan Hair Salon in the Summer Hill Square Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas. 

The driver of the black Ford vehicle was not seriously injured.

No one was inside the business was injured.

