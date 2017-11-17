Red River Army Depot renews partnership with BAE Systems

Red River Army Depot and a global defense, security and aerospace company have renewed their partnership.

Officials with the base and BAE Systems formally re-signed their agreement Thursday at the maintenance and repair facility 18 miles west of Texarkana, Texas.

Workers at Red River Army Depot remanufacture tactical wheeled vehicles, produce M1 road wheels and rebuild Improved Ribbon Bridges and Bridge Erection Boats, among other tasks.

Officials say the facility and BAE Systems have produced more than 6,200 Bradley Fighting Vehicle systems over the past 13 years, at times turning out as many as 25 vehicles per week, and have generated more than $600 million in revenue.

“Our partnerships are a tremendous benefit for not only the depot and private industry but also for the Army as whole,” Col. Jason A. Carrico, the depot's commander, says in a statement.

“We are grateful to continue on the path to exceed our customer’s requirements by working with BAE Systems in future endeavors.”

Having begun in 2004, Red River Army Depot's relationship with BAE Systems is the facility's longest running partnership.

It is among 23 partnering agreements that Red River Army Depot is involved in with various private industry partners.

Joining Carrico for the gathering Thursday were Patton Tidwell, the base's deputy commander.

Representing BAE Systems were Andrew Corea, vice president of operations for combat vehicles; Adam Zarfoss, vice president and general manager for combat vehicles; Dave Isherwood, program manager for Bradley vehicles; Gordon Jewett, site manager of operations; and Bill Noonan, depot partnership manager.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.