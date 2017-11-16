Rodricus Crawford sues

A man once convicted of killing his year-old son has filed a lawsuit.

Rodricus Crawford spent five years on Death Row at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Then his conviction was overturned on appeal.

Nine doctors from throughout the country had testified that Crawford's son, Roderius Lott, died of natural causes after battling pneumonia.

Now Crawford is suing the Caddo coroner's and district attorney's offices, the forensic pathologist and the Shreveport Fire Department.

