ArkLaTex drought worsens in latest update

Recent rain has helped alleviate the fire danger across the ArkLaTex but it has done little to ease the drought. The latest updated released Thursday morning indicates that drought conditions have expanded and worsened over the last week.

Almost all of the ArkLaTex is now in some form of drought. At least moderate drought is found along and north of the I-20 corridor with an expanding area of severe drought now encompassing all of southwest Arkansas as well as parts of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas. Parts of McCurtain County in Oklahoma are also experiencing severe drought.

Significant rain deficits continue for the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Rain for the month of November is running about an inch behind average. Since September 1st rain amounts have been near 8 inches below average. The yearly total is now almost a foot below average.

No improvement is expected through the weekend. Spotty showers are expected to bring only a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain through Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.