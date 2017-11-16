Active shooter, safety class set for Hempstead County churches

A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's office soon will hold a free church safety and active shooting workshop for 30 people.

"The class prepared by one of our investigators will not only cover active shooters; it will include natural disasters and other emergencies that can occur while at a place of worship," says a Facebook post by the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office.

The three-hour workshop is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Rafter J Cowboy Church on Arkansas Highway 29 about 4 miles south of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana in Hope.

News of the training comes after more than 850 people signed up for similar class Texarkana, Texas, police held Nov. 16.

That Police Department also has classes set for Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 at the Texarkana Convention Center, 2910 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana.

"The class on the 28th is already pretty close to capacity, so we are encouraging those that can to register for the one on the 30th," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

The Texarkana class Nov. 16 was open to all churches, not just those in Texarkana.

Hempstead County's class is for churches in Hempstead County.

To register or learn more about the Hempstead County course, call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 777-6727 and leave your name and contact information.

Or send e-mail to sheriff@hempsteadcountysheriff.org or hcsocid@sbcglobal.net with your name, your church's name and contact information.

