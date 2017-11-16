Shreveport firefighters say they responded to I-20 fire within 2 minutes

First responders worked the fire for hours then had to return to eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport when it reignited about 10 p.m. Nov. 15. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters say a matter of minutes and a large response made a huge difference in putting out a fire on Interstate 20 east near interstate 49.

"We initially responded with 12 fire units. About 35 firefighters were used ultimately on the situation."

Firefighters say the crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup shut down the east- and westbound I-20 during rush hour Wednesday.

"One that was on fire that was hauling rubber that's used in retreading fires, so we faced a few challenges with just the product."

Skip Pinkston, chief of operations and safety for the Shreveport Fire Department, says it took crews only 2 minutes to respond to the blaze.

"Several of our stations were coming back from runs, and they saw the smoke. So several in that area had already responded to that area thinking we had a house fire in that area. So we had a very rapid response time."

Fires on major roadways can sometimes damage the infrastructure.

Its something Rodney Mallet, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation and Development, says did not happen here.

"Our inspectors and DEQ both gave the clear on this to be opened. Any damage is minimal and there is no structural damage."

Pinkston says the hardest part about this fire was the location. "There's not any hydrants along the interstate.

"We actually had to lay several thousand feet of fire hose from the intersection of Texas and Linwood, down the ramp to our scene. So that required a few additional units."

No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire, Pinkston added.

