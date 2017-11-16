Natchitoches unveils renovated riverfront in time for Christmas

This stage is part of the rue Beauport Riverfront project Natchitoches will unveil at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The renovated riverfront is where the Natchitoches Christmas Festival fireworks and entertainment will be staged. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Natchitoches flipped the switch Nov. 16 on its riverfront Christmas lights. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Natchitoches lit its Christmas lights Thursday evening.

The flip of the switch coincided with the ribbon cutting on a $4 million and nearly yearlong restoration of Natchitoches' riverfront.

The renovated rue Beauport Riverfront is where free fireworks shows and musical performances will be staged Nov. 18 to Dec. 23 as part of the famed Natchitoches Christmas Festival.

The venue now includes a new festival stage with amphitheater seating, a new Santa Claus house designed for year-round use, handicap-accessible ramps, new staircases leading down to the riverfront, new restrooms and a brick promenade that runs along Cane River Lake.

Construction of the rue Beauport Riverfront project began in January.

It was designed by the nationally recognized landscape architecture and planning firm Jeffrey Carbo Landscape Architects.

Click here to view a slideshow about the rue Beauport Riverfront project.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.