Over 850 people sign up for church safety, active shooter class

After announcing a church safety, active shooter course on Facebook, the Texarkana, Texas Police Department is calling the response incredible.

The class scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 will be held at 6 p.m. at TTPD's Special Operations and Training Center, 1412 South Park Road. The classes planned for Nov. 28 and 30 will be held at the Texarkana Convention Center, 2910 Cowhorn Creek Loop.

Over 850 people have registered for the course. All churches are invited to participate, not just those in Texarkana.

The course topics will include:

Understanding the role and function of a Church Safety Team.

Guidance on organizing and developing a Church Safety Team.

Response to an active shooter and other threats.

How to organize and position security personnel.

Verbal and non-verbal communication from the pulpit.

Upon completing the course, participants may request a complimentary on-site security vulnerability assessment of their church facilities.

To register for the course, contact Officer Matt Cashatt at 903-798-3356 or email cashatt@txkusa.org.

